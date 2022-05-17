City Attorney Mike Feuer Drops Out of Race for LA Mayor

Another candidate has dropped out of the race for Los Angeles mayor.

City Attorney Mike Feuer has withdrawn from the contest. He is expected to endorse Congresswoman Karen Bass.

Feuer joined Bass at a Tuesday morning rally in Encino.

NBC4’s Conan Nolan talks with City Attorney Mike Feuer about his run for Mayor of Los Angeles. They discuss his plan for dealing with the homeless, the police shortage and the DWP scandal.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“The big news today is that although I’m very proud of my campaign, I have done polling and without a major infusion of additional money to stay on the air, I can’t win,” Feuer said in an interview on Tuesday with the LA Times shortly before the Encino event. “And it’s really important at this moment that we elect Karen. So I’m going to be standing with Karen and saying this is what is best for the city.”

Feuer's candidacy included a campaign ad that featured him walking a dachshund around Los Angeles. The ad portrayed Feuer as the race's underdog and listed some of his work as the city's top prosecutor.

Martin, the dog in the ad, is a professional actor, the LA Times reported.

It has been one of the few ads from a mayoral candidate not named Rick Caruso.

The announcement comes just weeks before voting ends in the California Primary election on June 7. The top two candidates will face off on Nov. 8.

Last week, Los Angeles Councilmember Joe Buscaino withdrew from the race to endorse billionaire businessman Rick Caruso.

The primary ballot sent before the announcements includes Buscaino, Caruso, Bass, Feuer, Kevin de León, activist Gina Viola, real estate agent Mel Wilson, business executive Craig Greiwe, social justice advocate Alex Gruenenfelder Smith, lawyer Andrew Kim, entrepreneur Ramit Varma and business owner John "Jsamuel'' Jackson.