Abortion rights

Collins, Manchin Suggest They Were Misled by Kavanaugh and Gorsuch on Roe v. Wade

The two centrist senators slammed the Supreme Court's decision to eliminate abortion rights after they voted to confirm Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch to the court

By Sahil Kapur | NBC News

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.
AP

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., criticized the Supreme Court's ruling Friday to eliminate the constitutional right to an abortion, after they voted to confirm Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, two key votes in the decision to overturn a half-century-old precedent.

“This decision is inconsistent with what Justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh said in their testimony and their meetings with me, where they both were insistent on the importance of supporting long-standing precedents that the country has relied upon," Collins said in a statement.

She blasted the ruling as "a sudden and radical jolt to the country that will lead to political chaos, anger, and a further loss of confidence in our government."

Manchin said he's "deeply disappointed" in the justices.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Abortion rightsSupreme CourtBrett KavanaughNeil GorsuchJoe Manchin
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us