Supreme Court

Court Rules Insurers Can Collect $12B Under Health Care Law

Insurers are entitled to the money under a provision of the “Obamacare” health law that promised the companies a financial cushion for losses they might incur by selling coverage to people in the marketplaces created by the health care law, the justices said by an 8-1 vote

By Mark Sherman

The U.S. Supreme Court stands in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that insurance companies can collect $12 billion from the federal government to cover their losses in the early years of the health care law championed by President Barack Obama.

Insurers are entitled to the money under a provision of the “Obamacare” health law that promised the companies a financial cushion for losses they might incur by selling coverage to people in the marketplaces created by the health care law, the justices said by an 8-1 vote.

The program only lasted three years, but Congress inserted a provision in the Health and Human Services Department’s spending bills from 2015 to 2017 to limit payments under the “risk corridors” program. Both the Obama and Trump administrations had argued that the provision means the government has no obligation to pay.

Politics

Local, state and national politics

Census 22 hours ago

Census Delay Could Put Off New Voting Districts, Primaries

2020 Elections 28 mins ago

AP-NORC Poll: Rising Support for Mail Voting Amid Pandemic

The companies cite HHS statistics to claim they are owed $12 billion.

The case is separate from a challenge to the health care law that the court has agreed to hear in its term that begins in October.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Supreme Courthealth careaffordable care act
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us