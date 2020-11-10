Decision 2020

One Week After Election Day, It's Too Close to Call in the 25th Congressional District

Democratic Assemblywoman Christy Smith held a 1,287-vote lead Tuesday morning over Republican Rep. Mike Garcia in the northern Los Angeles County contest.

By Staff Report

Rep. Mike Garcia, left, and challenger Christy Smith face off on Nov. 3, 2020, for California's 25th congressional district.
Getty Images; Christy Smith for Congress

A tight Congressional race in northern Los Angeles County remains too close to call one week after Election Day.

Democratic Assemblywoman Christy Smith holds a 1,287-vote lead over Republican Rep. Mike Garcia in the 25th District race. Smith leads 50.2%-49.8%, 160,756-159,469, according to figures released by the Secretary of State's Office Friday.

Updated figures are expected to be released Tuesday afternoon.

  • U.S. REPRESENTATIVE 25TH DISTRICT

    87% reporting

    • Christy Smith

      50%

      160,756

    • Mike Garcia

      50%

      159,469

Garcia led by 432 votes entering Monday's count, 50.1%-49.9%, 148,916-148,484.

Vote by mail ballots will continue to be accepted through Nov. 20 if they were postmarked by Election Day.

Smith, D-Santa Clarita, led by 1,722 votes Wednesday and 256 votes Thursday in the district that stretches from the Antelope Valley into Ventura County.

Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, defeated Smith, 54.86%-45.14%, 95,667-78,721, in a May 12 special election to fill the final 7 1/2 months of the term of former Rep. Katie Hill, D-Agua Dulce, who resigned following the online release of salacious photos and allegations of an extramarital affair with a staff member.

The seat had long been held by Republicans until Hill's 2018 victory over then-Rep. Steve Knight, R-Palmdale.

