One Week After Election Day, It's Too Close to Call in the 25th Congressional District

A tight Congressional race in northern Los Angeles County remains too close to call one week after Election Day.

Democratic Assemblywoman Christy Smith holds a 1,287-vote lead over Republican Rep. Mike Garcia in the 25th District race. Smith leads 50.2%-49.8%, 160,756-159,469, according to figures released by the Secretary of State's Office Friday.

Updated figures are expected to be released Tuesday afternoon.

U.S. REPRESENTATIVE 25TH DISTRICT 87% reporting

Garcia led by 432 votes entering Monday's count, 50.1%-49.9%, 148,916-148,484.

Vote by mail ballots will continue to be accepted through Nov. 20 if they were postmarked by Election Day.

Smith, D-Santa Clarita, led by 1,722 votes Wednesday and 256 votes Thursday in the district that stretches from the Antelope Valley into Ventura County.

Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, defeated Smith, 54.86%-45.14%, 95,667-78,721, in a May 12 special election to fill the final 7 1/2 months of the term of former Rep. Katie Hill, D-Agua Dulce, who resigned following the online release of salacious photos and allegations of an extramarital affair with a staff member.

The seat had long been held by Republicans until Hill's 2018 victory over then-Rep. Steve Knight, R-Palmdale.