California Launches Tool That Allows Voters to Track Their Ballot

Vote-by-mail is not new in California. In the last elections, 70 percent of the electorate sent their ballot through the postal service, and this year, with the pandemic, that option is more attractive than ever before. But for many, it could bring a bit of anxiety, thinking that their vote will get lost along the way.

For this reason, “Where’s my Ballot” was created. It's a tool that allows the voter to follow their ballot step-by-step after placing it in the mailbox.

“Imagine getting that alert, confirming that the county received it and was counted. Great for the confidence we expect from the electoral process, including the option to vote by mail,” said California Secretary of State Alex Padilla.

At www.vote.ca.gov, you can find this useful tool called “Where’s my Ballot.” There, you simply register with your name, date of birth, and zip code, and you will be able to receive real-time updates of exactly where your ballot is, from when it is in the mail until it is received at the counting center, until it's accounted for.

You will also be asked if you prefer to be notified by email, text, or phone and in what language.

Ballots will begin to arrive to all registered voters by mail starting in October. If you send your vote by mail, be sure to sign the ballot and the envelope they sent you, otherwise your vote may be voided.

And a final message from the secretary of state for this Nov. 3 election, “We know how important each voice is, but with the threats against our community over the last four years, it is even more important to ensure that our voices are heard this November. "

In California, a ballot that is postmarked on or before Election Day is allowed to be counted. In fact, this year the grace period has been extended -- even if your vote arrives 17 days after the election but you cast it no later than Nov. 3, your vote will still count.