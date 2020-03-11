Clyburn Calls for Dems to ‘Shut This Primary Down’ If Biden Has Big Night

Rep. Jim Clyburn, the influential lawmaker who helped lead Joe Biden to an overwhelming victory in South Carolina, says the Democrat National Committee should "shut this primary down" to help the former vice president's chances in November, NBC News reports.

"I think when the night is over, Joe Biden will be the prohibitive favorite to win the Democratic nomination, and quite frankly, if the night ends the way it has begun, I think it is time for us to shut this primary down, it is time for us to cancel the rest of these debates — because you don't do anything but get yourself in trouble if you continue in this contest when it's obvious that the numbers will not shake out for you," Clyburn told NPR.

Pressed on the issue, Clyburn, the House Democratic whip, said a clean sweep would make Biden the "prohibitive nominee," and he added that the DNC should "step in, make an assessment and determine whether they ought to have any more debates."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com