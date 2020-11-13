Election Latest: China Congratulates Biden; President-Elect Wins Arizona

President-elect Joe Biden is quietly pushing forward with the business of preparing to become America’s next commander in chief even as President Donald Trump, who refuses to concede the election, and his allies seemed determined to make his transition as difficult as possible.

Biden is building his administration, naming Ron Klain his chief of staff on Wednesday and establishing a coronavirus advisory board earlier in the week.

Trump has insisted without evidence the election was stolen from him even though Republican and Democratic election officials nationwide have said publicly the election went well and international observers confirm there were no serious irregularities.

China Congratulates Biden on Being Elected US President

China on Friday became one of the last major countries to congratulate Joe Biden on being elected U.S. president.

China, along with Russia, avoided joining the throng of governments that congratulated Biden last weekend after he was projected to have secured enough Electoral College votes in the Nov. 3 election to win the White House.

“We respect the choice of the American people,” said a foreign ministry spokesman, Wang Wenbin. “We congratulate Mr. Biden and (vice presidential running mate) Ms. (Kamala) Harris.”

Wang gave no reason for the delay but said, “the result will be confirmed according to U.S. laws and procedures.”

Biden Wins Arizona, NBC News Projects

President-elect Joe Biden has won Arizona, NBC News projected late Thursday night.

The state’s 11 Electoral College votes bring Biden’s lead to 290-217 and put further pressure on President Donald Trump, who has yet to concede the election.

Arizona hasn’t voted for a Democrat for president since 1996. In 2016, Trump beat Hillary Clinton there.

The race was called on the ninth day of counting after Election Day.