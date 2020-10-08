Map: Where to Find Your Nearest Ballot Drop Box

Hundreds of ballot drop boxes are in place around Southern California, giving voters another option to cast their ballots in the November election.

In Los Angeles County, there are more than 400 drop boxes, which are bolted into cement or chained in place with baffles that prevent someone from reaching inside, as part of a program that started in 2017. The county has double the number of drop boxes since the March 2020 Primary Election, offering voters another way to avoid gathering at polling places on Nov. 3.

LA County Vote by Mail Drop Boxes

Click markers for details

Here’s what to know if you’re planning to use a drop box to cast your ballot.

The boxes will be available through 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Ballots are picked up every 72 hours, starting Oct. 5, by two election workers.

Pickups will be made every 24 hours as Election Day nears.

To return you mail-in ballot, place it inside the official return envelope and securely seal the envelope.

Sign and date the back of the return envelope.

Tampering with a drop box is a felony under California elections code.

Make sure your ballot was received and counted by clicking here.

They’re all over the place now. More than 400 #ballotdropboxes in #LACounty alone. Have you noticed them in your neighborhood? Our story @NBCLA #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/XiAy75Q9Hk — Gordon Tokumatsu (@GordonNBCLA) October 8, 2020

There are 6.1 million eligible voters in the county. More than 5.6 million residents have already registered to vote, but only 38% of registered voters turned out for the March primary.

In Orange County, you can use the map below to search for the nearest ballot drop box.

Click here for ballot drop-off locations in Riverside County and here for locations in San Bernardino County.