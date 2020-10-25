Voting

Nearly 50K Turn out to Vote In-Person on Opening Weekend in LA

During the pandemic, all voters are still encouraged to safely return their Vote by Mail ballot in the mail or at one of 400 Official Ballot Drop Boxes.

By City News Service

Mario Tama/Getty Images

Nearly 50,000 voters turned out over opening weekend in Los Angeles County to cast their ballots in the Nov. 3 election.

Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan said that 118 Vote Center locations were opened throughout the county, providing a safe in-person voting experience.

All locations will remain open every day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and that on Friday, Oct. 30, an additional 649 Vote Center locations will open and remain open through Election Day.

To date, 1,670,119 Vote by Mail ballots have been returned in Los Angeles County.

If a voter needs or prefers to vote in-person, they are encouraged to use the following voting tools:

-- To find a Vote Center and view wait times: Vote Center Locator Tool;

-- To make your selections before leaving the house: Interactive Sample Ballot;

-- To speed up Vote Center check-in: Quick Check-in Code (also printed on the Sample Ballot book);

