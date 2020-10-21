Interactive: Facts and Figures About Early Voting in California

A record number of California voters have already cast ballots for the Nov. 3 election at county elections offices, by mail and at hundreds of ballot drop boxes around the region.

Below, you can use this interactive to track advance voting numbers in California and across the country. Use the pulldown menu to select a state and you’ll find details on the number of mail-in ballots sent to voters, how many have been returned and the percentage of votes cast in advance this year compared to the 2016 General Election.

As of Oct. 21, that figure was nearly 48 percent in California, compared to about 47 percent in 2016. Advance ballots are not counted by elections officials until Election Day.

More early voting locations will open the week before Election Day in Southern California.

You also can scroll to the top of the interactive below to see a map of voting options by state. Click here to learn more about early voting options and important dates in Southern California.