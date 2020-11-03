Watch Live: LAPD Orders Crowd to Disperse at Staples Center

Undercover officers were keeping an eye on crowds near Staples Center the night of the election Tuesday, where several people were detained after they were seen wearing all black.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were forming skirmish lines before 7:40 p.m. when they began detaining people.

An unlawful assembly was declared and the crowd was dispersed. Christine Kim reported on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

LAPD declared unlawful assembly and ordered the crowd to disperse at Pico and Figueroa.

Sirens could be heard as well.

There was still active voting taking place at 7:40 p.m.

LAPD said those who were detained were wearing “Antifa” garb.

