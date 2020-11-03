LAPD

Watch Live: LAPD Orders Crowd to Disperse at Staples Center

Undercover officers were keeping an eye on crowds near Staples Center the night of the election Tuesday, where several people were detained after they were seen wearing all black. 

Los Angeles Police Department officers were forming skirmish lines before 7:40 p.m. when they began detaining people. 

An unlawful assembly was declared and the crowd was dispersed. Christine Kim reported on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

LAPD declared unlawful assembly and ordered the crowd to disperse at Pico and Figueroa. 

Sirens could be heard as well. 

There was still active voting taking place at 7:40 p.m.

Decision 2020 3 hours ago

NBCLA/NALEO Election Night Hotline is Open for Voter Questions

Decision 2020 4 hours ago

Laser Pointers Banned From Public Demonstrations in Los Angeles

Golden State Killer 32 mins ago

Golden State Killer Arrives in Prison to Start Life Sentence

LAPD said those who were detained were wearing “Antifa” garb.

LAPD declared an unlawful assembly to disperse a crowd near Staples Center. Christine Kim reported on NBC4 News on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

This article tagged under:

LAPDStaples CenterElections 2020
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us