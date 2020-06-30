Donald Trump

Trump Campaign Shifts Top Staffer and Chief Rally Organizer to New Role

Communications director Tim Murtaugh claims the move has nothing to do with the disappointing turnout in Tulsa earlier this month, which left Trump "furious"

Go Nakamura/Bloomberg via Getty Images

President Donald Trump's reelection campaign is making some changes to its top leadership by shifting Michael Glassner away from his current title as chief operating officer and into a new role managing their legal fights against news organizations.

Jeff DeWit, an Arizona businessman who has been an avid Trump supporter since the 2016 campaign cycle, will now take over Glassner’s duties — of which organizing rallies is arguably the most important.

“This is not a reaction to Tulsa," Murtaugh told NBC News in a statement. "Michael Glassner is moving into the long-term role of navigating the many legal courses we face, including suits against major media outlets, some of which will likely extend beyond the end of the campaign."

