When and Where You Can Cast Your Ballot Before Election Day in Southern California

What to Know County elections offices opened for in-person voting in early October.

Select vote centers opened Oct. 24.

Hundreds more vote centers opened Friday.

Southern California voters can cast ballots in-person at hundreds of vote centers on or before Election Day.

About 10 million of California's 22 million registered voters have already cast ballots.

You'll need to check with your county elections office listed below to see when and where vote centers are open the day before Election Day. Secure ballot dropbox locations also will be available.

As for mail-in ballots, those were sent to voters the week of Oct. 5. Under an order issued by the governor, county elections offices in California will send mail-in ballots to all registered votes. They must be postmarked by Nov. 3, but can also be dropped off at vote centers.

Los Angeles County

Voting at the county registrar-recorder office began Oct. 5.

Select vote centers opened for in-person voting Oct. 24. About 50,000 people cast ballots at vote centers on opening weekend.

All locations will be open beginning Oct. 30. The centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Click here to search for a vote center near you in Los Angeles County. The county also has a list of locations of 400 vote-by-mail dropboxes.

More Information: Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder Office

Orange County

There are a few options for in-person early voting in Orange County -- vote centers, mobile locations and the supersite at Honda Center.

Pop-up vote centers opened Oct. 24. Early voting locations, including the Honda Center in Anaheim, will be open for voting and ballot drop-off Oct. 30.

Click here for a list of secure ballot dropbox locations.

More Information: Orange County Registrar of Voters

Riverside County

Voting at the registrar of voters office began Oct. 5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office was open Oct. 24 and will be open for the three days before Election Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Other sites will be open Oct. 23 through 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Click here for a list of ballot dropoff locations.

More Information: Riverside County Registrar of Voters

San Bernardino County

Voting began Oct. 5 at the county registrar's office, then other locations open the week before Election Day.

More Information: San Bernardino County Elections Office

Ventura County

Early voting locations open Oct. 31 in Ventura County. Click here for a list of ballot dropbox locations.

More Information: Ventura County Registrar of Voters

Election Day Voting

On Election Day, you can vote in-person, or drop off your mail-in ballot from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.. Under California elections code, voters who are in line by the time polls close must be allowed to cast ballots.

Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by Nov. 3.