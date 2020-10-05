Southern California voters can cast ballots in-person at county elections offices and other locations ahead of the Nov. 3 election.

You'll need to check with your county elections office listed below. Secure ballot dropbox locations also will be available.

As for mail-in ballots, those will will be sent to voters the week of Oct. 5. Under an order issued by the governor, county elections offices in California will send mail-in ballots to all registered votes.

Los Angeles County

Voting at the county registrar-recorder office begins Oct. 5.

Select vote centers open for in-person voting Oct. 24. All locations will be open beginning Oct. 30. The centers will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The county also has a list of locations of 400 vote-by-mail dropboxes.

More Information: Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder Office

Orange County

There are a few options for in-person early voting in Orange County -- vote centers, mobile locations and the supersite at Honda Center.

Pop-up vote centers open Oct. 24. Early voting locations, including the Honda Center in Anaheim, will be open for voting and ballot drop-off Oct. 30.

Click here for a list of secure ballot dropbox locations.

More Information: Orange County Registrar of Voters

Riverside County

Voting at the registrar of voters office begins Oct. 5 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office will be open Oct. 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m and for the three days before Election Day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Other sites will be open Oct. 23 through 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Click here for a list of ballot dropoff locations.

More Information: Riverside County Registrar of Voters

San Bernardino County

Voting begins Oct. 5 at the county registrar's office, then other locations open the week before Election Day.

More Information: San Bernardino County Elections Office

Ventura County

Early voting locations open Oct. 31 in Ventura County. Click here for a list of ballot dropbox locations.

More Information: Ventura County Registrar of Voters

Election Day Voting

On Election Day, you can vote in-person, or drop off your mail-in ballot from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.. Under California elections code, voters who are in line by the time polls close must be allowed to cast ballots.

Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by Nov. 3.