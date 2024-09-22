Trump says he won't run again in four years if he loses November election

Former President Donald Trump said he doesn’t believe he would run for office again in four years if he loses the November election.

“No, I think that that will be, that will be it. I don’t see that at all,” Trump told interviewer Sharyl Attkisson on her show “Full Measure” when asked if he sees himself running again in four years if his presidential bid is unsuccessful.

“I think that hopefully we’re going to be successful,” Trump added in the interview, which aired Sunday.

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The former president was also asked about whether former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, tech billionaire Elon Musk or former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. would be appointed to Cabinet positions if he were to win a second term in office. Trump did not rule out the possibility.

Trump suggested that Kennedy, who suspended his presidential bid and endorsed the former president last month, would be “great on health and on the environment.” Pressed on whether that means leading Health and Human Services, Trump replied that “it doesn’t mean anything” and said he has not made deals with anyone when it comes to potential Cabinet appointments.

“It’s too early, but it’s getting to be that time, wouldn’t you think?” he said.

The former president said Gabbard, who ran in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary but has since left the party and endorsed the former president, “has always been good from the standpoint of common sense.”

“She’s like a commonsense person. I’ve watched her for a long time on shows. I’ve known her a little bit, and was a great honor when we got her,” he said. “She’s, you’re right, she was a Democrat and popular too in Hawaii. And she will be, she will be terrific.”

Trump noted that Musk endorsed him “very powerfully” and agreed that the tech billionaire could help with “government waste” when Attkisson suggested the possibility.

“He feels this is the most important election we’ve ever had. And as you know, he probably has a couple of other things to do. But he’s indicating he might be willing to,” Trump said.

“The thing that we talk about more than anything else is exactly that, it’s costs,” he said. “He’s a big cost cutter. He’s always been very good at it, and I’m good at it.”

After Musk announced his endorsement of Trump in July, Trump said in an August interview with former Navy SEAL Shawn Ryan that he wouldn’t expect the tech billionaire to serve in his Cabinet if he wins because Musk has work obligations as head of various companies, but floated the idea that he could “consult with the country and give you some very good ideas.”

Earlier this month, Trump said he would adopt Musk’s plan for a government efficiency commission to cut federal spending, adding that Musk had agreed to lead the commission “if he has time.”

