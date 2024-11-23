Trump Administration

Trump picks Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer to lead Labor Department

The Oregon House member who narrowly lost her reelection bid earlier this month received strong backing from union members in her district.

By Fatima Hussein and Chris Rugaber | The Associated Press

Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer
(Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Republican U.S. Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer as his nominee to lead the Labor Department.

The Oregon House member who narrowly lost her reelection bid earlier this month received strong backing from union members in her district.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

As a potential labor secretary, Chavez-DeRemer would oversee the Labor Department’s workforce and its budget and put forth priorities that impact workers’ wages, health, safety and ability to unionize, and employers' rights to fire employees, among other responsibilities.

“Lori’s strong support from both the Business and Labor communities will ensure that the Labor Department can unite Americans of all backgrounds behind our Agenda for unprecedented National Success - Making America Richer, Wealthier, Stronger and more Prosperous than ever before!” Trump said in a statement.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Chavez-DeRemer, 56, is one of a few House Republicans to endorse the “Protecting the Right to Organize” or PRO Act that would allow more workers to conduct organizing campaigns and would add penalties for companies that violate workers’ rights. The act would also weaken “right-to-work” laws that allow employees in more than half the states to avoid participating in or paying dues to unions that represent workers at their places of employment.

Trump appointments and nominees

Here are some of the people that President-elect Donald Trump has named for high-profile positions in his administration. Positions in orange require Senate confirmation.

Source: NBC News

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Trump Administration
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us