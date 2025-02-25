Voters in LA and Orange counties cast ballots in 36th State Senate District

Voters are casting final ballots Tuesday in a primary election for the 36th State Senate District in parts of Los Angeles and Orange counties.

The special election was called after Janet Nguyen's election to the Orange County Board of Supervisors in November. The field includes two Republicans and two Democrats.

Tony Strickland: The Huntington Beach City Councilman is a Republican who represented a district encompassing parts of Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties from 2008-12. He was endorsed by the Orange County Republican Party.

John Briscoe: A Republican businessman and broker.

Julie Diep: The Democrat is a disability rights advocate and member of the Anaheim Elementary School District Board of Education.

Jimmy Phan: An attorney and businessman, also running as a Democrat.

The district stretches from Artesia, Cerritos and Hawaiian Gardens in southeastern Los Angeles County to San Clemente and also includes all or portions of Seal Beach, Huntington Beach, Newport Beach, Emerald Bay, Laguna Beach, Dana Point, Garden Grove, Westminster, Fountain Valley, Midway, Stanton, Cypress, La Palma, Rossmoor and Los Alamitos.

The list of vote centers and ballot drop off locations in the Orange County portion of the district is available here. Vote centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters in the Los Angeles County portion of the district can cast or drop off ballots at Don Knabe Community Regional Park in Cerritos, The Way Out Ministries in Hawaiian Gardens and the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder's headquarters in Norwalk from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m

If no candidate receives a majority, there will be a runoff among the top two finishers, regardless of party, with the deadline to cast ballots April 29.