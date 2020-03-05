Elizabeth Warren Dropping Out of Presidential Race

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is suspending her presidential campaign after disappointing showings in the early-voting states and on Super Tuesday, a source familiar with the decision told NBC News.

She will be announcing the decision on a call with her campaign staff at 11 a.m. ET, NBC News reported.

Warren failed to place above third place in 18 contests, including in both her home state of Massachusetts and native Oklahoma.

In Massachusetts, Warren finished behind former Vice President Joe Biden, who won the state's primary, and fellow progressive Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Her fourth place finish in Oklahoma, where she was born and raised, failed to reach the 15% threshold needed to be awarded any of the statewide delegates.

Warren trailed significantly behind Biden and Sanders in the overall delegate count, making her path to reach the at least 1,991 delegates needed to win the Democratic presidential nomination almost impossible.

Warren's campaign had all the early markers of success — robust poll numbers, impressive fundraising and a national organization -- but she was squeezed out by Sanders, who had an immovable base of support among progressives she needed to win over.

Her exit from the race comes a day after billionaire Mike Bloomberg suspended his presidential campaign. The former New York City mayor became the third Democratic contender in three days to exit the race and consolidate the moderate support behind Biden.

Warren's campaign began with enormous promise that she could carry that momentum into the presidential race. Last summer, she drew tens of thousands of supporters to Manhattan's Washington Square Park, a scene that was repeated in places like Washington state and Minnesota.

Warren, 70, appeared to hit her stride as she hammered the idea that more moderate Democratic candidates, including Biden, weren’t ambitious enough to roll back Trump's policies and were too reliant on political consultants and fickle polling.

And despite finishing third in Iowa, fourth in New Hampshire and Nevada and fifth in South Carolina, her campaign was flush with cash thanks to standout debate performances and she had a robust infrastructure in states across the country, even some voting beyond Super Tuesday.

But Warren was unable to consolidate the support of the Democratic Party’s most liberal wing against the race’s other top progressive, Sanders. Both support universal, government-sponsored health care, tuition-free public college and aggressive climate change fighting measures while forgoing big fundraisers in favor of small donations fueled by the internet.

