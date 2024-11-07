Every uncalled race left in the fight for control in Washington

Former President Donald Trump has clinched a second term in the White House, and his Republican Party has won control of the Senate. But control of the House of Representatives is still up for grabs, as is the size of the incoming Senate majority.

With votes still being counted, here's a look at the key races that remain uncalled by the NBC News Decision Desk (read more about how those races are called). While some of the battleground states may be projected relatively quickly, it could take days or even weeks to resolve control of the House.

Presidential battlegrounds

With Trump's victory in Michigan projected by NBC News Wednesday afternoon, two battleground states remain uncalled.

In the Sun Belt, Trump is also leading in Arizona and Nevada, but Arizona remains too early to call, while Nevada is too close to call.

Alaska, where Trump is leading, is also too early to call.

Senate races left to call

Arizona Senate: Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego is leading Republican Kari Lake in the vote count, but the race is still too early to call. Lake is trailing Trump's margin in the state, while Gallego is outperforming Harris. Gallego, a Marine veteran, touted his military service in his race against Lake, a former local TV news anchor. Lake ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2022, and she made false claims that her 2022 race was affected by voter fraud.

Michigan Senate: GOP former Rep. Mike Rogers is locked in a tight race against Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin in a contest that is too close to call. Rogers and Slotkin are competing to replace retiring Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

Nevada Senate: Republican Sam Brown, a military veteran who was wounded in combat, is in a very tight race against Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen, who is seeking her second term in the Senate. Nevada has been narrowly divided in recent elections, with Republican Joe Lombardo flipping the Governor's Mansion in 2022 even while Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto won re-election. But while Democrats had been hopeful that the state's abortion referendum could help boost turnout for Democratic candidates, the margin in the race remains extremely tight.

Pennsylvania Senate: Although Trump is projected to win Pennsylvania, the Senate race there is still too close to call. Democratic Sen. Bob Casey is running for a third term against Republican Dave McCormick, a former hedge fund CEO who ran unsuccessfully for the GOP Senate nomination in 2022.

Wisconsin Senate: The race between Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin and GOP businessman Eric Hovde remains too close to call. While Democrats have touted Baldwin as a senator who has appeal in rural parts of the state, Republicans also flooded the airwaves painting her as a creature of Washington and making note of the first openly gay senator's sexual orientation.

House control on the line

Control of the House is still unclear in part because dozens of competitive races remain uncalled, including a number of key races in California alone. There are also other races that are not expected to be competitive but have not yet been projected because few votes have been counted.

Alaska At-Large District: Republicans are looking to pick up this seat, which encompasses the entire state. Republican Nick Begich is leading Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola, but he is hovering around the 50% threshold required to win the race outright. If he falls short of that threshold, the race will head to ranked-choice voting, but Republicans are confident they would still carry the seat in that scenario.

Arizona's 1st District: GOP Rep. David Schweikert is in a competitive race in the Phoenix suburbs against Democrat Amish Shah, a former state legislator.

Arizona 6th District: GOP Rep. Juan Ciscomani is trailing his Democratic opponent, former state Sen. Kirsten Engel, in this competitive district in the Tucson suburbs.

California's 9th District: Democratic Rep. Josh Harder is narrowly leading his Republican opponent, Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln.

California's 13th District: GOP Rep. John Duarte is locked in a tight race against Democrat Adam Gray, a former state legislator, in this Central Valley district.

California's 22nd District: GOP Rep. David Valadao, one of two remaining House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, is leading his Democratic opponent, former state Assemblyman Rudy Salas.

California's 27th District: GOP Rep. Mike Garcia is in a tight race against Democrat George Whitesides, a former NASA chief of staff and Virgin Galactic CEO, in this Southern California district.

California's 41st District: Democrats have targeted this Riverside County-based district, and GOP Rep. Ken Calvert is in a competitive race with Democrat Will Rollins, a former prosecutor.

California's 45th District: GOP Rep. Michelle Steel is leading Democratic Army veteran Derek Tran in one of the most expensive races in the country.

California's 47th District: Republicans are looking to flip this open seat in Southern California, and Republican Scott Baugh, a former state legislator, is in a competitive race against former state Sen. Dave Min.

California's 49th District: Also in Southern California, Democratic Rep. Mike Levin is in a tight race against auto dealer Matt Gunderson, a self-described "pro-choice" Republican.

Colorado's 3rd District: GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert's decision to run in the neighboring 4th District, which is more Republican, opened up this seat on the Western Slope. Democrat Adam Frisch, who came close to defeating Boebert in 2022, is in a competitive race against Republican Jeff Hurd.

Colorado's 8th District: Democratic Rep. Yadira Caraveo is locked in a tight race in the Denver suburbs against Republican state Rep. Gabe Evans.

Iowa's 1st District: Just a few hundred votes separate Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Democrat Christina Bohannan, a former state representative. It is familiar territory for Miller-Meeks, who won her 2020 race by just six votes.

Maine's 2nd District: Democratic Rep. Jared Golden has been a top GOP target, and he is hovering just above the 50% threshold that would allow him to win outright over Republican state Rep. Austin Theriault, a former NASCAR driver (the state holds ranked-choice elections).

Maryland's 6th District: Democratic Rep. David Trone's unsuccessful Senate run opened up this Frederick-based district. Democrat April McClain Delaney, a former Commerce Department official and the wife of former Rep. John Delaney, is locked in a tight race against Republican Neil Parrott, a former state legislator.

Montana 1st District: Democratic attorney Monica Tranel trails Republican Rep. Ryan Zinke, who was Trump's first interior secretary in between stints in the House.

Nebraska's 2nd District: Harris carried this Omaha-based district and nabbed one of the state's electoral votes, but GOP Rep. Don Bacon is in a close race against Democratic state Sen. Tony Vargas.

North Carolina's 1st District: Democratic Rep. Don Davis is in a competitive race against Republican Laurie Buckhout, an Army veteran and businesswoman.

Nevada's 3rd District: Democratic Rep. Susie Lee is in a competitive race with Republican marketing consultant Drew Johnson in the Las Vegas suburbs.

Nevada's 4th District: Democratic Rep. Steven Horsford is leading former North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, the Republican nominee.

New York's 4th District: GOP Rep. Anthony D'Esposito is locked in a tight race against Democrat Laura Gillen, a former town supervisor, in this Long Island-based district that was one of Democrats' top targets.

New York's 19th District: Democratic attorney Josh Riley and GOP Rep. Marc Molinaro are running neck and neck in a rematch of their close 2022 race.

Ohio's 9th District: Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur is locked in an extremely tight race with GOP state Rep. Derek Merrin.

Oregon's 5th District: Democrat Janelle Bynum narrowly leads Republican Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer.

Oregon's 6th District: Democratic Rep. Andrea Salinas leads GOP businessman Mike Erickson in another rematch. Salinas beat Erickson by 3 percentage points in 2022.

Pennsylvania's 10th District: GOP Rep. Scott Perry, a former Freedom Caucus chairman, has a slight lead over former local news anchor Janelle Stelson, a Democrat.

Texas' 34th District: Democratic Rep. Vicente Gonzalez faces a rematch against former GOP Rep. Mayra Flores, with Gonzalez slightly ahead.

Virginia's 7th District: Democrat Eugene Vindman has a slight lead over Republican Derrick Anderson. Both candidates are veterans, and Vindman came into the public spotlight in 2019 when his brother, Alexander Vindman, testified in Trump’s impeachment hearings about a phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Washington's 3rd District: Democratic Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez leads Republican Joe Kent, whom she defeated by less than 1 point in 2022.

Washington's 4th District: Republican Rep. Dan Newhouse narrowly leads Republican former NASCAR driver Jerrod Sessler. (Washington’s primary advances the top two vote-getters to the general election, regardless of party.)

Sessler has Trump's endorsement over Newhouse, who is one of the two Republicans left in the House who voted to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

