Federal Highway Programs Saved by Temporary Funding Bill

America's federal roads will likely keep on truckin' thanks to a temporary highway funding bill passed by Congress Saturday.

The 30-day funding legislation will keep federal surface transportation workers on government payrolls and avoid shutdowns and furloughs at the Department of Transportation.

It was approved by the Senate by unanimous consent following passage by the House, 365-51, Friday night. The cash flow was set to expire Oct. 31.

This moves the goal posts for President Joe Biden's spending priorities, including the $550 billion Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework (BIF) proposal that would provide long term highway funding, to the end of the month.

