Florida Sen. Rick Scott Outlines Manifesto That Denies Existence of Transgender People

The Florida senator also called for several anti-LGBTQ federal laws in his '11-Point Plan to Rescue America' from the 'militant left'

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., laid out a conservative blueprint this week for a GOP takeover of Congress, and included in his "11-Point Plan to Rescue America" are a number of proposals that would limit the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people.

The document outlines Republican policy objectives on everything from the economy to abortion, but the point that caused the most alarm to LGBTQ advocates was in a section titled "Gender, Life, Science."

"Men and women are biologically different, 'male and female He created them,'" Scott wrote. "Facts are facts, the earth is round, the sun is hot, there are two genders, and abortion stops a beating heart. To say otherwise is to deny science."

