Former Trump DOJ official Jeffrey Clark surrenders to authorities in Georgia election probe

Clark was charged with violation of the Georgia RICO Act and criminal attempt to commit false statements and writings.

Former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark has surrendered to Georgia authorities after being charged in the racketeering case along with former President Donald Trump and 17 others last week in connection with efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

He was booked at the Fulton County Jail early Friday, with bond set at $100,000.

Clark, who served as assistant attorney general for the DOJ’s civil division from September 2020 to January 2021, helped promote Trump’s conspiracy theories about fraud in the presidential election. He was charged with violation of the Georgia RICO Act and criminal attempt to commit false statements and writings.

In the indictment, prosecutors said Clark pushed to send out an official Justice Department letter falsely claiming that investigators had “identified significant concerns that may have impacted the outcome of the election in multiple States.” Trump supported Clark and planned to name him acting attorney general until he was threatened with mass resignations if he did so, according to the indictment.

Clark also appears to be among several unindicted co-conspirators in special counsel Jack Smith’s federal indictment against Trump over efforts to reverse the 2020 election results.

