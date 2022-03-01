State of the Union 2022

GOP Reps. Greene, Boebert Heckle Biden Throughout State of Union Address

Lawmakers booed Boebert when she interrupted Biden as he was about to speak of his son's death

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) (L) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) (R)
Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., repeatedly interrupted and interjected during President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Greene was heard grumbling through the entire portion of Biden's speech aimed at COVID policy, and the pair tried to start a "build the wall" chant when Biden referenced securing the border and reforming immigration law.

But the moment that stood out most was when Boebert shouted "13 of them" — referencing the 13 U.S. servicemembers who died in an attack in Afghanistan during the American withdrawal last year — when Biden discussed battlefield conditions that may contribute to veterans developing cancers "that would put them in a flag-draped coffin."

Boebert's remark — which came just before Biden mentioned one such veteran was his son, Beau Biden, who served in Iraq and died of brain cancer in 2015 — prompted some boos from fellow lawmakers.

The heckling came one day after Republican leaders condemned Greene for speaking at a gathering of white nationalists in Florida last weekend. Both Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., condemned her appearance at the America First Political Action Committee conference, which was organized by a prominent white nationalist and where attendees chanted in praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

