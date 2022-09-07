HIV

Government Can't Mandate Coverage for Drugs That Prevent HIV Infections, Texas Federal Judge Rules

The lawsuit challenged a provision of the Affordable Care Act that required free coverage of the HIV drugs Truvada and Descovy, commonly known as PrEP

Truvada
Getty Images/Justin Sullivan, File

A federal judge in Texas has ruled that a provision of the Affordable Care Act that mandates free coverage of certain drugs that prevent HIV infections violates the religious beliefs of a Christian-owned company.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor came in response to a lawsuit filed by Jonathan Mitchell, a former Texas solicitor general and a conservative activist, on behalf of Braidwood Management Inc. and other self-described Christian employers and employees.

The 2020 lawsuit challenged a provision of the ACA that required free coverage of the HIV drugs Truvada and Descovy, commonly known as PrEP, that hundreds of thousands of people in America — mostly gay and bisexual men — take.

HIV prevention groups were quick to decry O'Connor's ruling as a "terrible judicial decision."

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

