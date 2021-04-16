politics

Hard-Right Republicans Forming New Caucus to Protect ‘Anglo-Saxon Political Traditions'

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is said to be involved with the effort

Reps. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, and Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., rise in objection to a states Electoral College votes be certified during a joint session of Congress in the House chamber on Thursday, January 7, 2021.
Getty Images

A group of ultra-conservative House Republicans, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., are discussing launching an "America First Caucus" that would protect "Anglo-Saxon political traditions."

Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, told reporters Friday that he's "looking at" joining.

"There is an America First Caucus," he said, confirming that Greene is involved.

The formation of a caucus could be another sign of an emboldened faction of House Republicans who are known for nativist ideas and have been criticized by Democrats as racist.

A seven-page organizing document that includes the group's name and a logo, first reported by Punchbowl News, says: "America is a nation with a border, and a culture, strengthened by a common respect for uniquely Anglo-Saxon political traditions."

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

