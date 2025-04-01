Dozens of homeless people living in RVs inside a trailer storage lot in City of Industry must leave by Wednesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department notified Monday.

As the department’s homeless outreach team worked with the unhoused who moved into the RVs to find housing alternatives, cleanup work also continued while the owner of the trailers parked on the lot explained that the problem started a year ago.

Black Series RV, an RV dealer, has been using the lot on Gale Avenue near Azusa Avenue as a transit yard since 2021 according to “Jack” Hong Wei Qui, company owner.

But starting in February 2024, Qui said that trespassers began stealing parts from the parked vehicles, such as air conditioners, microwaves and refrigerators.

Conditions worsened over the past year as nearly 20 RVs were stolen while trespassers moved into the trailers that were left on the lot.

Qui believed about 80 people were living in the RVs while trespassers damaged about 100 trailers causing about five million dollars worth of repair.

The RV company owner also claimed he called the sheriff’s department many times in the last year to no avail.

“People were taken away for trespassing, but they could come back the next day,” Hong Wei Qui said.

The company may sell the used trailers on the lot to nonprofit organizations that help the homeless, Qui said.