Jan. 6 Panel Subpoenas Kevin McCarthy, Other GOP House Members in Capitol Riot Probe

The members had refused the Democratic-controlled panel's requests to sit for voluntary interviews.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., holds a news conference to charge China with a coverup of the origin of COVID-19, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

The committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol took the unprecedented step Thursday of issuing subpoenas to five Republican congressmen, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

The Democratic-controlled committed previously asked the congressmen, which also include Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Scott Perry of Pennsylvania, Mo Brooks of Alabama and Andy Biggs of Arizona, to sit for voluntary interviews, but all had refused.

The panel has said that all five congressmen, who are allies of former President Donald Trump, have information critical to its probe of the deadly riot by a mob of Trump supporters seeking to disrupt President Joe Biden's election victory.

With the exception of ethics committee investigations, the subpoenas are believed to be the first congressional subpoenas to sitting members and will almost certainly be challenged in court.

