Capitol Riot

Jan. 6 Panel: Ex-White House Lawyer Spoke of ‘Trump's Supreme Dereliction of Duty'

The statement came amid reports that former Trump White House lawyer Pat Cipollone had invoked executive privilege for some questions Friday

Former Trump White House Counsel Pat Cipollone Interviewed By The Jan. 6th Attack House Select Committee
Drew Angerer

The House Jan. 6 committee Saturday issued a statement describing the input of an ex-White House lawyer as "reinforcing" alleged misconduct by former President Donald Trump.

The idea that the former Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone might have confirmed others witnesses' damning accounts in his much-anticipated private interview Friday was initially tempered by the possibility that he may have invoked executive privilege, a legal concept intended to allow presidents to speak freely with legal advisers.

Responding to multiple reports that Cipollone had invoked that privilege during his daylong testimony under subpoena, a committee spokesman suggested a different storyline.

"In our interview with Mr. Cipollone, the Committee received critical testimony on nearly every major topic in its investigation, reinforcing key points regarding Donald Trump’s misconduct and providing highly relevant new information that will play a central role in its upcoming hearings," the statement from House Select Committee spokesman Tim Mulvey read.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It continued: "This includes information demonstrating Donald Trump’s supreme dereliction of duty."

Trump and his representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment late Saturday.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

Jan. 6 House Committee Jul 8

Ex-Trump White House Counsel Cipollone is Being ‘Cooperative' with Jan. 6 Committee

Capitol Riot Jul 7

Cassidy Hutchinson's Jan. 6 Committee Testimony a Television Hit

This article tagged under:

Capitol RiotDonald TrumpJanuary 6 hearingsPat Cipollonejan 6 hearings
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us