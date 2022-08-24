Idaho

Judge Blocks Part of Idaho's New Abortion Law in First Post-Roe Lawsuit by the Biden Administration

The preliminary injunction on a specific provision comes after the Justice Department sued to halt the state’s near-total ban on abortion, arguing that it violates federal law

Sarah A. Miller/Idaho Statesman/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked part of Idaho’s strict abortion law that's scheduled to take effect Thursday, handing the Biden administration a narrow courtroom win in its first lawsuit to protect reproductive rights since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The ruling from Judge B. Lynn Winmill prevents Idaho from enforcing the new law when it conflicts with federal guidance on emergency abortion care in hospitals.

“The State of Idaho will not suffer any real harm if the Court issues the modest preliminary injunction the United States is requesting,” Winmill wrote.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the lawsuit against Idaho earlier this month, and argued that the state’s law conflicted with a federal statute known as the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, or EMTALA, which was enacted in 1986 to ensure patients receive adequate emergency medical care.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

More Roe v. Wade Coverage

Abortion rights Aug 22

College Students Return to Campus Without Access to Abortion After Roe v. Wade Overturned

Roe v. Wade Aug 19

Judge: Prosecutors Cannot Enforce Michigan's Abortion Ban

Vasectomies are becoming more popular among those who want to live childfree. New York Times gender reporter Alisha Haridasani Gupta joins LX News to discuss her recent article.

This article tagged under:

IdahoRoe v. Wade
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us