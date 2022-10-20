Supreme Court

Justice Barrett Rejects Appeal to Stop Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

Barrett oversees emergency appeals from Wisconsin and neighboring states. She acted on her own, without involving the rest of the court

AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday rejected an appeal from a Wisconsin taxpayers group seeking to stop the Biden administration's student debt cancellation program.

Barrett did not comment in turning away the appeal from the Brown County Taxpayers Association, which also has lost rounds in lower federal courts. The group wrote in its Supreme Court filing that it needed an emergency order to put the program on hold because the administration could begin canceling outstanding student debt as soon as Sunday.

Barrett oversees emergency appeals from Wisconsin and neighboring states. She acted on her own, without involving the rest of the court.

U.S. District Judge William Griesbach had earlier dismissed the group's lawsuit, finding they didn't have the legal right, or standing, to bring the case. A panel of appellate judges refused to step in with an emergency order.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Eligible borrowers can apply to have up to $20,000 of debt canceled.

Other legal challenges to the program are pending.

Business Oct 19

Wisconsin Taxpayers' Group Asks Supreme Court to Block Biden Student Debt Relief Program

Business 6 hours ago

Education Department Could Flag Up to 5 Million Student Loan Relief Applications for Review — What to Do If Yours Is Among Them

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Supreme Courtamy coney barrettStudent Loan Forgiveness
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us