Listen to the NewsConference Podcast

NewsConference, Southern California's longest-running and most respected public affairs show has aired on NBC4 Los Angeles since 1966.

Established by Tom Brokaw and Bob Abernethy, NewsConference broadcasts Sunday mornings following Meet the Press in the Los Angeles market.

Now, hosted by Southern California's top political reporter, Conan Nolan, this go-to TV program is going podcast. California's biggest names in public affairs come to Conan to set the record straight.

