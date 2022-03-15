Plan Your Vote for the 2022 Midterm Elections

With primaries approaching in the coming months across the U.S. for the 2022 midterms leading to Election Day, planning how you will vote is an important step in making sure your vote counts.

Each state has different rules and the electoral landscape has changed significantly since 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic upended the world.

So far, 33 states have implemented major rule changes. For example, you need identification to vote on Election Day in 33 states. In 12 states, you need a notary or a witness to vote by mail. Additionally, eight states have excluded COVID-19 as a reason to vote by mail.

With so many variables to consider, the 2022 Plan Your Vote tool by NBC News is here to help.

The purpose of Plan Your Vote is to help voters plan their vote in time for their ballots to count by presenting useful fact-based information. The tool allows people to review their states' voting rules, such as if there is early voting, voting by mail and identification requirements.

Check out the tool by visiting NBCNews.com/PlanYourVote.