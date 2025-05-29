Memorial service set for longtime LA City Councilmember Nate Holden

A celebration of life is set for former state senator and longtime Los Angeles City Council member Nate Holden Thursday in the community where he left a legacy.

The service for Holden, who died May 7 at 95, is scheduled for 11 a.m. at West Angeles Church of God in South Los Angeles. Holden represented the 10th District on the Los Angeles City Council for 16 years.

Born June 19, 1929, in Macon, Georgia, Holden moved with his mother and brothers to Elizabeth, New Jersey, when he was 10 after his parents separated. He quit high school at age 16, when he enlisted in the Army in 1946, despite being underage. He was deployed to Germany where he served as a military policeman.

Following his military service, Holden sought to become a draftsman. Holden told the Los Angeles Times one of his teachers purposely gave him a bad grade to discourage him, telling him such a job was out of reach for a Black man.

When he applied for a training program for veterans, he was again denied and told he was wasting his time, that it would never lead to a job.

"I served God and country, I'm gonna get into that training program," Holden said he told them. "If I don't get it, I'm gonna go to Washington and knock on that president's door."

Holden was finally admitted and studied design and engineering at night while finishing high school. He eventually worked for several aerospace companies, which led him to California.

Holden made his first foray into politics as a member of the left-leaning California Democratic Council. Holden made his first run for office in 1968, challenging then-Rep. Tom Rees, D-Beverly Hills, in a Democratic primary and losing by a more than 3-1 margin.

Holden a member of the staff of Supervisor Kenneth Hahn, was elected to the state Senate in 1974. Holden authored and co-authored more than 70 bills that became law in his four years in the Senate, according to his website, nateholden.com.

Holden authored the bill establishing the Rev. Martin Luther King Junior's birthday as a state holiday, along with bills outlawing redlining on home mortgages, the Credit Denial Disclosure Act of 1976, increased funding for inner city schools, the creation of Baldwin Hills Regional Park, proliferation and control of liquor stores and property tax relief for senior citizens.

Holden ran for the Democratic nomination to succeed then-Rep. Yvonne Brathwaite Burke, D-Los Angeles, who gave up the 28th Congressional District seat to unsuccessfully run for attorney general in 1978. Holden lost to then-Assemblyman Julian Dixon, D-Culver City, who would go on to hold the seat until his death in 2000.

Holden was elected to the Los Angeles City Council in 1987, serving until 2003, when he was barred from seeking reelection because of term limits.

“Nate Holden leaves behind a legacy of service and strength," Mayor Karen Bass said. "Throughout his life, he put the South Los Angeles community front and center. As an organizer, I learned from the way he served — always working to ensure vital services were delivered directly to the residents he represented. For decades, he was a trusted advisor."