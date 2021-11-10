Michigan

Nation's First All-Muslim City Council Is Elected in Michigan

Civic participation by Muslim voters has also steadily increased in the last few election cycles

A city in Michigan is apparently the first in the nation to elect an all-Muslim City Council, reflecting a more racially diverse landscape in local governance.

Three candidates — Khalil Refai, Amanda Jaczkowski and Adam Albarmaki — won election to the City Council in Hamtramck last week and will be joining three current members. All six identify as Muslim.

Hamtramck, part of the greater Detroit area, also elected its first Muslim mayor, Amer Ghalib, to round out the city’s government.

The Muslim Public Affairs Counsel, a national American Muslim advocacy and public policy organization, said it is the first and only city that they are aware of that has a full Muslim city counsel and mayor.

