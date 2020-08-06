Ohio

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Tests Positive Ahead of Trump Visit

In this file photo, Republican Gubernatorial-elect Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine gives his victory speech after winning the Ohio gubernatorial race at the Ohio Republican Party's election night party at the Sheraton Capitol Square on November 6, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio.
Photo by Justin Merriman/Getty Images

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tested positive Thursday for the coronavirus just ahead of a planned meeting with President Donald Trump.

The Republican governor's office said Thursday that he took the test as part of standard protocol before meeting Trump at an airport in Cleveland. He had planned to join the president on a visit to the Whirlpool Corp. plant in northwest Ohio.

His office said the 73-year-old DeWine had no symptoms, but was returning to Columbus. His office said he and his wife, Fran DeWine, will both be tested there. DeWine then plans to quarantine at his home in Cedarville for 14 days.

Politics

Local, state and national politics

Classroom Jul 19

NewsConference: Getting Back to the Classroom

California Jul 19

NewsConference: Shutdown California Now

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted (HYOOS’-ted) tested negative. DeWine, a longtime elected official in Ohio, is in his first term as governor.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Ohiocoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us