State of the Union

Pelosi, Trump Agree to State of the Union Address on Feb. 4

State of Union
AP

President Donald Trump has been invited to deliver the State of the Union to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 4.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to the president on Friday, two days after the Democratic-led House voted to impeach Trump.

“In the spirit of respecting our Constitution, I invite you to deliver your State of the Union address before a Joint Session of Congress,” Pelosi wrote.

Politics

Local, state and national politics

Trump administration 8 hours ago

Trump Signs $1.4 Trillion Spending Bill, Avoiding Government Shutdown

Donald Trump 1 hour ago

Trump’s Transformation of the Courts Barrels Onward

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said later Friday that Trump accepted the date proposed by the speaker to deliver the address at the U.S. Capitol, NBC News reported.

The House approved two articles of impeachment against Trump on Wednesday. A date for the Senate impeachment trial has not yet been set.

Copyright Associated Press/NBC

This article tagged under:

State of the UnionDonald TrumpCongressNancy Pelosi
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us