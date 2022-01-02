Lloyd Austin

Pentagon Chief Austin Says He Has Tested Positive for COVID

In a statement Sunday night, Austin said he plans to attend key meetings and discussions virtually in the coming week “to the degree possible"

Lloyd Austin
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms while quarantining at home.

In a statement Sunday night, Austin said he plans to attend key meetings and discussions virtually in the coming week “to the degree possible.” He said Deputy Secretary Kathleen Hicks would represent him in appropriate matters.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Austin said he last met with President Joe Biden on Dec. 21, more than a week before he began to experience symptoms, and had tested negative the morning of that day.

“I have informed my leadership team of my positive test result, as well as the President,” Austin said. “My staff has begun contact tracing and testing of all those with whom I have come into contact over the last week.”

Politics

Local, state and national politics

Harry Reid 2 hours ago

Late Sen. Harry Reid to Lie in State in US Capitol Rotunda

Joe Biden 4 hours ago

Biden Vows US to Act Decisively If Russia Invades Ukraine

Austin, 68, said he was fully vaccinated and received a booster in October. He said he requested a test Sunday morning after experiencing symptoms while at home on leave and, given the result, planned to remain in quarantine for five days, per guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The vaccines work and will remain a military medical requirement for our workforce. I continue to encourage everyone eligible for a booster shot to get one. This remains a readiness issue,” he said.

In October, another member of Biden's Cabinet, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, tested positive for COVID-19.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Lloyd AustinPentagon
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us