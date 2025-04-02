Riverside County

President Trump appoints State Assembly member Bill Essayli as top federal prosecutor in LA

The appointment requires confirmation by the Senate before the former member of the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office formally starts his new job.

By Benjamin Papp

Sacramento, CA – March 20: California Assemblymember Bill Essayli along with fellow lawmakers honor women in California making an impact during Womens History Month on Monday, March 20, 2023 in Sacramento, CA. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

President Donald Trump appointed California State Assembly member Bill Essayli Monday as the United States Attorney for the Central District of California.

Since 2022, Essayli has represented Corona (District 63), a conservative patch of the California's Inland Empire in Riverside County. The 39-year-old also formerly served the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office and United States Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles. He was the first Muslim ever elected to the state assembly.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

In a post on X, Essayli wrote he “intend[s] to implement the President’s mission to restore trust in our justice system and pursue those who dare to cause harm to the United States and the People of our nation.”

“This past election we added true fighters and I am confident they will continue the important work needed in the Legislature to make Republicans start winning in California,” he added.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Essayli has made headlines in recent weeks after a bill he fronted beginning in 2023 requiring teachers and staff to notify parents if a student changes their gender identity at school when into effect Jan. 1. 

The U.S. Department of Education said the policy may violate the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, a law allowing parents to access their child’s records. The Department says it could take away funding if it determines California’s school gender-identity law violates federal rules.

Politics

Local, state and national politics

Elon Musk 2 hours ago

Trump told Cabinet that Elon Musk will leave administration in coming months

El Salvador 4 hours ago

‘We were lied to:' Two women the Trump administration tried to send to El Salvador prison speak out

Essayli has also recently pushed to reverse state policy allowing transgender women to compete in women’s sports through AB 844, publicly messaging Gov. Gavin Newsom on X after his podcast interview with Charlie Kirk.

Essayli has already vacated his seat in the State Assembly. He requires confirmation by the Senate before formally starting his new appointment. It is unclear when that will take place.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California serves seven counties, including Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura comprising roughly 20 million people – the largest of any federal district in the country.

This article tagged under:

Riverside CountyDonald TrumpOrange CountyCrime and CourtsTrump Administration
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us