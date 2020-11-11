President Trump Tweets Video Casting Doubt on Ballot Collection, But LA Registrar Debunks Theory

President Donald Trump shared a video via Twitter Wednesday appearing to cast doubt on the legitimacy of ballot collection in Los Angeles, prompting a response by the Los Angeles County Registrar saying the two who appear in the footage are official staff members, and the video was filmed the day after Election Day.

The video, viewed more than four million times by Wednesday afternoon, depicts two men collecting ballots as a woman who is filming approaches and says, "I thought they collected them all."

You are looking at BALLOTS! Is this what our Country has come to? pic.twitter.com/cI2ZTItqUi — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2020

She wonders aloud why the state of California had already called Democratic contender Joe Biden as the apparent winner while there were still ballots to be counted, to which the men respond that the ballots in the bags were mail-in ballots.

The Los Angeles County Registrar told NBCLA the video was posted the day after Election Day, and did not take place Nov. 11. The registrar also responded to the original tweeted video, which has since been deleted.

All Drop Boxes were closed and locked at 8PM on Election Night and ballots were collected the following day. These are valid ballots that will be processed and counted during the post-election canvass -- like all outstanding vote by mail ballots. — Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (@LACountyRRCC) November 5, 2020

"The ballots in the footage are valid ballots that will be processed and tallied in our Official Election Canvass. Additionally, the individuals in the video are Registrar staff," the registrar said.

The registrar has been providing nearly daily updates on the amount of ballots left to processed here.

In the latest update Nov. 10, the registrar's office said an estimated 142,715 had yet to be counted, including vote by mail ballots, conditional voter registration ballots, and provisional ballots cast at vote centers.

"Our office has been transparent throughout the entire election period and through our canvas period," the office said, and refer anyone interested to review the schedule that has been posted on the site.