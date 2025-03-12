Federal judge appears skeptical probationary firings were for performance

A federal judge repeatedly sounded skeptical on Wednesday that the Trump administration’s mass firings of probationary federal workers were made by the government because the employees couldn’t do their jobs, saying the terminations appeared to be part of a larger goal.

U.S. District Judge James Bredar made the comments at a hearing where nearly 20 states are seeking a temporary restraining order to stop any more firings of federal probationary employees and to reinstate those who have already been dismissed.

The states argue that the Trump administration blindsided them by ignoring laws set out for large-scale layoffs, which could have devastating consequences for their state finances. At least 24,000 probationary employees have been terminated since Trump took office, the lawsuit alleges.

The Trump administration, on the other hand, argues that the states have no right to try and influence the federal government’s relationship with its own workers. President Donald Trump, a Republican, has said he’s targeting fraud, waste and abuse in a bloated federal government.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Probationary workers have been targeted for layoffs across the federal government because they’re usually new to the job and lack full civil service protection. Multiple lawsuits have been filed over the mass firings. One judge refused to block the firings in a lawsuit filed by unions, finding that the workers needed to go through the employment law system. Another found a memo underlying the layoffs was unlawful, but did not immediately block the firings or reinstate workers.

This is the first lawsuit led by states and is being considered by Bredar, a judge appointed by President Barack Obama and based in Baltimore.

“This case isn’t about whether or not the government can terminate people. It’s about if they decide to terminate people how they must do it,” Bredar said. “Move fast and break things. Move fast, fine. Break things, if that involves breaking the law then that becomes problematic.”

During his speech to Congress, President Donald Trump celebrated the establishment of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) headed by Elon Musk.

The Trump administration has brought a new perspective in terms of how the federal government should operate, how many people should work for the government and the work that the government should do across the board, Bredar said.

As a result, the judge said, the administration has decided to shift thousands of people out of federal employment, “which may well be their prerogative.” However, Bredar noted that this case centers on how they did it.

Bredar said the dismissals appeared to be more characteristic of a large-scale reduction in force, rather than simply ousting probationary workers because they could not do their jobs. Bredar said the employees appear to have been “terminated as a group in order to achieve a broader objective.”

While federal agencies claimed the employees were fired for unsatisfactory performance or conduct, the lawsuit led by the state of Maryland said the firings were part of the administration’s attempt to restructure and downsize the entire government.

That means the administration was required to follow federal laws and regulations that govern large-scale federal reductions in force, the lawsuit said. For example, regulations require that government agencies consider an employee’s tenure, performance and veteran status when making termination decisions, the attorneys said. Regulations also typically require 60 days’ advance notice of termination in a reduction in force.

Virginia Williamson, a Maryland assistant attorney general, argued at a hearing Wednesday that states are suffering “real and irreparable harm as a result of the failure to provide notice.” That’s because states use the information to help the unemployed find work.

“State rapid response agencies across the country need information about the number of employees who are going to be laid off in a mass layoff like the ones that the defendants did in order to provide information about resources for job hiring, information about unemployment benefits, to essentially forestall harms that could befall the state, that will befall the state, absent of any sort of intervention,” Williamson said.

The states also will suffer financially because they will need to support unemployed workers while contending with a sudden loss in state income tax revenue, she said.

U.S. deputy assistant attorney general Eric Hamilton contended that the probationary worker dismissals did not amount to a reduction in force.

“The documents that are in the record for actual federal government employees who were terminated show that there wasn’t a (reduction in force) and that these agencies made judgments that the probationers were not fit for federal government service,” Hamilton said.

The other states that have joined the lawsuit are Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Wisconsin. The District of Columbia also is a plaintiff.

The judge said he planned to issue a written decision “promptly.”