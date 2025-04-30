The Trump Administration

The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency
Trump Administration
Live Updates

Live updates: Trump's tariffs give rise to a turbulent economy

To this day, Trump’s tariffs plan continues to evolve.

Donald Trump
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

What to Know

  • China's manufacturing activity fell more than expected to a near two-year low, sliding into contractionary territory in April as the escalating trade war with the U.S. hurts bilateral trade.
  • Trump softened some of the tariffs on cars and auto parts during a speech marking the first 100 days of his second term.
  • The Senate confirmed former Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., as the U.S. ambassador to China, a position he will take on amid rising tensions between the two countries over escalating tariffs.

Trump softened some of the tariffs on cars and auto parts during a speech marking the first 100 days of his second term. Follow along for live updates.

This article tagged under:

Trump Administration
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us