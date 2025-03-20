The Trump Administration

The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency
Trump Administration
Live Updates

Live updates: Trump set to sign executive order shuttering the Education Department

Secretary Linda McMahon recently cut its workforce in half in the first step toward fulfilling Trump's goal of dismantling the agency.

By NBC Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

What to Know

  • President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order Thursday to close the Education Department
  • President Jimmy Carter established the department in 1979 after Congress passed the Department of Education Organization Act in bipartisan votes.
  • A coalition of 21 Democratic attorneys general filed a lawsuit last week arguing any attempt by Trump to eliminate the department is unlawful.

President Donald Trump is set to sign an executive order shuttering the Education Department. Follow live updates below.

This article tagged under:

Trump Administration
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us