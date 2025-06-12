The Trump Administration

The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency
Trump Administration
Live Updates

Live updates: U.S. and Iran to hold sixth round of negotiations, says Oman foreign minister

The new round of negotiations carries high stakes, with a successful deal potentially easing sanctions on Iran, while failure could escalate tensions in the Middle East.

By NBC Staff

Iran and United States flags together realtions textile cloth fabric texture
Getty Images

What to Know

  • Reaching a deal is one of several diplomatic priorities being juggled by U.S. President Donald Trump and his trusted friend and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.
  • Protests over immigration raids that started in Los Angeles have begun to spread across the country, with more planned into the weekend.
  • Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth faced questions from Senate appropriators about the Pentagon's budget request on his second day of congressional testimony.

Iran and the United States will hold a sixth round of negotiations this Sunday in Oman to address Tehran’s accelerating nuclear program, Oman's foreign minister announced Thursday, amid rising regional tensions. Follow along for live updates.

This article tagged under:

Trump Administration
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us