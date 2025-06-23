The Trump Administration

Live Updates

Live updates: Trump and NATO leaders to meet Tuesday for pivotal summit

The summit comes at a critical moment, following the U.S. strike on Iranian nuclear sites this past Saturday.

By NBC Staff

President Donald Trump said June 21, 2025 the US military has carried out a “very successful attack” on three Iranian nuclear sites, including the underground uranium enrichment facility at Fordo.
CARLOS BARRIA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

What to Know

  • With Trump demanding greater defense spending, it’s unclear what role Ukraine will play at the summit.
  • President Trump has mused about the possibility of “regime change ″ in Iran, despite administration officials earlier indicating they wanted to restart talks with Iran.
  • Iran had warned Trump that it might activate terrorist "sleeper cells" inside the U.S. if it were attacked, sources said.

U.S. President Donald Trump and NATO leaders are set to meet Tuesday for a summit that could either bring the world’s largest security alliance together with a new defense spending commitment or deepen existing divisions among its members.

