What to Know
- Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have raised the idea of assassinating Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with Trump saying that he was "an easy target."
- Intense Israeli airstrikes targeted Iran’s capital early Wednesday after it issued a warning about a new area it could target.
- An Iranian official warned Wednesday that that any U.S. intervention in the conflict would risk “all-out war.”
- Conservative and progressive lawmakers want to force a vote on a resolution to require the administration to seek congressional approval before going to war in the Middle East.
President Donald Trump is weighing a variety of options when it comes to Iran, as its conflict with Israel enters its sixth day. Follow along for live updates.