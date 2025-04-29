The Trump Administration

The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency
Trump Administration
Live Updates

Live updates: President Trump marks 100 days in office of his second term

Tuesday marks the 100th day of Trump's second presidential term.

By NBC Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • President Donald Trump escalated tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, ostensibly as punishment for allowing fentanyl into the U.S. 
  • Before his presidential election win last fall, Trump boasted that he could end the war between Russia and Ukraine on "day one" of his second term in office.
  • Trump told voters he'll reduce their energy costs by half to three-quarters in 12 to 18 months. That promise comes due next year.

President Donald Trump marks his 100th day in office of his second term today. Follow along for live updates.

This article tagged under:

Trump Administration
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us