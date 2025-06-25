The Trump Administration

Live updates: Trump attends NATO summit amid rising tensions

President Donald Trump and NATO member leaders gathered Wednesday for a summit in the Netherlands.

By NBC Staff

President of the United States Donald Trump arrives at Huis ten Bosch Palace for a dinner during the NATO Summit 2025 on June 24, 2025 in The Hague, Netherlands.
Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

What to Know

  • Trump was arriving at the summit later Wednesday after raising questions a day earlier about his commitment to NATO’s cornerstone mutual defense guarantee.
  • Spurred by Trump’s demands that NATO allies share the burden of defense spending more fairly, leaders are set to pledge to spend 5% of their economic output on defense by 2035.
  • On Tuesday, Trump complained that “there’s a problem with Spain. Spain is not agreeing, which is very unfair to the rest of them, frankly.”
  • The White House has not said what other world leaders Trump would meet with one-on-one while in The Hague, but he said he was likely to cross paths with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

President Trump is set to meet face-to-face with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Follow along for live updates.

