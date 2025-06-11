The Trump Administration

The latest news on Donald Trump's presidency
Trump Administration
Live Updates

Live updates: Musk shares regrets; Newsom blasts Trump over immigration tactics

California Gov. Gavin Newsom ripped President Donald Trump in remarks last night over the federal response to the Los Angeles protests.

By NBC Staff

Musk Trump
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

What to Know

  • Elon Musk says he now "regrets" some of his social media posts about President Donald Trump after major fallout.
  • California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered a scathing address last night that took aim at Trump’s federalization of the National Guard and use of Marines to quell protests in Los Angeles.
  • May's inflation report is expected to provide the most definitive look yet at whether U.S. companies are passing the cost of higher import duties on to customers.
  • The U.S. and China have reached an agreement on trade, representatives from both sides said after a second day of high-level talks in London.

Newsom ripped Trump in remarks last night over the federal response to the Los Angeles protests. Follow along for live updates.

This article tagged under:

Trump Administration
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us