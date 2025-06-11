Live updates: Musk shares regrets; Newsom blasts Trump over immigration tactics

What to Know
- Elon Musk says he now "regrets" some of his social media posts about President Donald Trump after major fallout.
- California Gov. Gavin Newsom delivered a scathing address last night that took aim at Trump’s federalization of the National Guard and use of Marines to quell protests in Los Angeles.
- May's inflation report is expected to provide the most definitive look yet at whether U.S. companies are passing the cost of higher import duties on to customers.
- The U.S. and China have reached an agreement on trade, representatives from both sides said after a second day of high-level talks in London.
Newsom ripped Trump in remarks last night over the federal response to the Los Angeles protests. Follow along for live updates.