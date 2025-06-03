Live updates: Trump's push for trade deals shows cracks as deadline nears

What to Know
- President Donald Trump’s ambitious plan to broker dozens of trade deals with some of the United States’ closest trading partners has begun to show cracks as the clock on his 90-day pause for most country-specific tariffs winds down to just over one month.
- Congress returned to Washington from the weeklong Memorial Day recess, with the Senate starting work on a House-passed bill to advance Trump's domestic policy agenda.
- The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to let it move forward with layoffs across a broad swath of government agencies that were blocked by a federal judge.
- The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement to NBC News that the head of FEMA was joking when he said in a meeting that he was not aware the U.S. has a hurricane season.
Some of the challenges are self-inflicted, but a fresh set of court rulings questioning the president’s authority to enact tariffs hangs over his trade agenda. Follow along for live updates.