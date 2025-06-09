The Trump Administration

Live updates: U.S. and China to hold trade talks in London

The talks are due to last at least a day.

  • President Donald Trump spoke at length with Chinese leader Xi Jinping by phone last Thursday in an attempt to put relations back on track.
  • The U.K. government says it is providing the venue and logistics but is not involved in the talks.
  • California Gov. Gavin Newsom pushed back against threats of arrest by Trump administration officials.

High-level delegations from the United States and China are meeting in London today to try and shore up a fragile truce in a trade dispute that has roiled the global economy. Follow along for live updates

