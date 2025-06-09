Live updates: U.S. and China to hold trade talks in London

What to Know President Donald Trump spoke at length with Chinese leader Xi Jinping by phone last Thursday in an attempt to put relations back on track.

The U.K. government says it is providing the venue and logistics but is not involved in the talks.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom pushed back against threats of arrest by Trump administration officials.

High-level delegations from the United States and China are meeting in London today to try and shore up a fragile truce in a trade dispute that has roiled the global economy. Follow along for live updates